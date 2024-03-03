Felinfoel now pressed hard, and poor defensive decisions by Aber kept play in their half. A Felinfoel penalty in front of the posts 35 metres out was converted into points to level the scores again. On the restart it was Aber’s turn to miss the chance of three points and gain the upper hand from a penalty. Aber kept on the front-foot, pressing from the drop-out, and a penalty to the home side was kicked to the corner and the lineout maul, pushed play close to the visitor’s try line. A further penalty to Aber was tapped and Iestyn Thomas scored an unconverted try in the last minute.