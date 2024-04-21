ANY lingering hopes Aberaeron may have had of promotion out of the Admiral National League 3 West A this year were extinguished at fellow hopefuls Haverfordwest, who ran out 45-27 winners, writes Parry Evans.
Aberaeron could not have got off to a worse start virtually giving away two early tries.
They eventually settled and a penalty from halfway by Rhodri Jenkins provided the spark for a comeback.
Gaining parity at forward, a slick movement opened up the home defence for wing Dyfrig Dafis to cross, with another excellent Jenkins conversion
They gained the advantage minutes later and once again it was centre Dafydd Llewelyn showing pace and guile to beat the defence, Jenkins adding the conversion.
Despite another Jenkins penalty, and stunned by the reverse, the hosts hit back and a combination of forwards and backs resulted in two tries, giving them a two point advantage at the break.
Abereron will not however relish a review of the second half as Haverfordwest gained confidence and despite gaining a third try by Bobby Jones, they conceded another three tries.
Several unfortunate personnel changes also played a part with second row Richard Francis and Morgan Llewelyn suffering facial injuries that required hospital treatment.
Eyes now turn to the Pembrokeshire Cup final against Tenby on 11 May.