Tregaron 3 Furnace 10
Admiral National League 4 West B
THIS league contest was a lopsided affair as the visitors won the game in the opening quarter, writes Geraint Morgan.
In angling terms this was one that got away from the hosts.
The home team started slowly and their performance in the first 20 minutes was strewn with handling errors, ill discipline and allowing their opponents to turn their possession over.
This resulted in the Llanelli outfit being camped in the Tregaron 22 which allowed their bulky forwards plenty of opportunity to carry the ball towards the visitors try line at regular intervals.
Two tries were scored by the Furnace forwards using route one, on the 10 and 20 minute marks.
The first to No.8 Tom Jenkins and the second to hooker Harri Rees.
In the second quarter the Tregaronians upped their game and set up some good field possession.
Some opportunities were created but none could be converted to tries.
Difficulty in winning their own lineout ball proved to be the Achilles heel of the hosts all afternoon.
Prior to the interval an opportunity to narrow the lead was missed off the tee.
In the second half the home pack out muscled their opponents at scrum time which resulted in a stream of penalties.
For long periods the play took place in the Furnace 22 and at least three tries should have been scored but a mixture of poor decision making and a stern defence resulted in a blank in the tries column.
The only score in the second half was a penalty by Rhydian Jones.
Losing can become a habit and the Ceredigion outfit lost another game which they should have won.