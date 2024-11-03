Penybanc 30 Tregaron 25
Admiral National League 4 West B
FOR the third consecutive game the match report reads the same, this is a game that should have been won but at the final analysis it was a five point deficit with a losing bonus point, writes Geraint Morgan.
For once the Ceredigion outfit started with a bang and for the first 15 minutes were camped in their opponents 22.
A mixture of good defending and some poor decision making kept the scorer redundant.
Within this period the Swansea referee must have penalised the defence on eight to 10 occasions for either offside or for high tackles but he never considered going into his pocket nor a penalty try.
The second quarter saw both sides going at each other hammer and tongs with both scoring two tries each.
The Ammanford village outfit scored first, after series of pick and drives it was Steff Lewis who crossed the white wash, Jordan Burroughes added the conversion.
After further pressure by the visiting pack Henry Pulfer forced himself over from close quarters.
On the thirty fifth minute the referee awarded Penybanc a penalty try for an infringement at a ruck on the Tregaron line.
The visiting supporters felt aggrieved by the decision especially of what had happened in the opening 15 minutes.
On the stroke of half time the visitors bounced back to narrow the gap to two points by scoring a converted try.
Centre Nick Boudier picked a good line to cut through the defence to score and Dewi Jones added the extra points.
In the third quarter there was nothing to choose between the teams with neither were able to break their opponents defence.
Burroughes kicked three penalties to Jones' two, to give a scoreline of 23-18 with 10 minutes remaining.
The Ceredigion outfit pushed hard and created a few more chances but the final pass seemed to evade everyone.
John James scored the hosts’ third try to win the game after a mix up in the Tregaron defence, Burroughs was spot on from the tee with the conversion.
The best try of the game was kept to the last minute, the ball was spun wide by the Tregaron backs and Boudier beat his opponent on the outside and ran 40 meters to cross under sticks, Jones added the two points.
The band of visiting supporters were all in agreement that this was another game that escaped their team.
Tregaron will look to get back to winning ways when they host New Dock Stars on Saturday.
The visitors head the table, a point ahead of Furnace United with five wins and a defeat in their six outings.