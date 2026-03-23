TO the neutral this was a fascinating contest played in beautiful spring sunshine with the result not decided until the last play.
For the supporters of both teams however it was a nail biting affair with the lead changing hands frequently and with a lot of excellent play on display but also errors were aplenty.
It was the visitors who started the strongest and the first quarter belonged to them.
They immediately got on the scoreboard through a forceful run by centre John Morgan who beat a couple of defenders to score, the extra points were added by Richard Watts.
Wil Hockenhull cut the deficit with a well struck penalty but the visitors scored another try on the twenty five minute mark through flanker Osian Roberts.
In the fifteen minutes prior to the interval Tregaron created a number of chances but the find pass never went to hand.
The scoreline on the interval was 3-12.
The second half was all action as play went from end to end.
The hosts scrum was becoming a potent force as they pushed their opponents back at every opportunity, the ref didn't award their supremacy as he should have.
The first try of the second half was a peach, the ball was transferred quickly along the hosts back line within their own half, the centres released Gwyn Davies to score, Hockenhull added the conversion.
Within ten minutes Tregaron took the lead as scrum half Steff Turner threw a clever dummy for him to score, the conversion was good from Hockenhull.
Watts kicked a penalty for the Gwendraeth valley team to narrow the gap to two, Roberts added his second from close range, which was converted once more by Watts.
Back came the Tregaronians and after a series of route one drives, No.8 Henry Pulfer forced himself over to level the score at 22-22.
The last ten minutes was tense as both teams looked for a knockout blow to win the game.
It was Cefn who took the lead with a fortuitus try, the ball was knocked on in the Tregaron 22 , everyone saw the knock on apart from the referee , the ball became loose and Tylor stone pounced to score.
Watts added the two to give a 22-29 scoreline with seven minutes left.
The Cardiganshire outfit threw the kitchen sink as their opponents, but the defence stood firm until the last play, centre Rhodri Jones picked a line between his two opponents, he brushed them both away and crossed under the sticks.
The conversion was good to give his team a well deserved draw.
Looking back on the contest neither team deserved to lose for all their endeavours.
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