Glynneath benefitted from the disruptions in play, and a lineout on Aber's 22 metres was won and several missed Aber tackles allowed winger Orrells to score a converted try. Again poor Aber discipline allowed play to be pushed into their half, and a chipped kick to the line by the visitor's was knocked on over the try line. Aber's goal line drop out was kicked straight out and from the resulting 5 metre scrum Glynneath's centre Weaver scored an unconverted try.