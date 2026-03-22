Aberystwyth RFC lost 21-36 to Glynneath RFC in their WRU Admiral National Championship West match om Saturday, writes Graham Harris.
Glynneath were deserved winners with Aber guilty of over-complicating play and choosing the wrong options at critical times in the match, gifting points to the opposition.
On a gloriously sunny, calm Spring day at Cae Plascrug, Aber lost their momentum in a stop-start game and paid the price for poor defensive work in the later stages of the game. Glynneath took full advantage of their scoring opportunities.
Aber kicked off and were soon playing deep in the visitor's 22 metres, mauling lineout ball to the try line, but the ball was held up over the line. More Aber pressure was applied from the goal line drop out, but against the run of play, a loose pass by Aber allowed Glynneath to hack the ball on and their number 8 Calim Bower scored an unconverted try.
Aber's scrum was dominant in the first half and scrum penalties kept territorial pressure on the visitors. A well won Aber lineout and maul resulted in a break by the backs and centre Carwyn Evans scored a try converted by Dylan Benjamin.
Both sides were probing with box kicks and possession changed hands frequently in midfield. After a series of Glynneath rucks on halfway, Aber's Jac Jones ripped the ball and passed to winger Dafydd Llyr Hywel who sprinted in from 40 metres to score a try converted by Benjamin.
Aber were then guilty of not playing for territory from their scrum dominance to apply more pressure on the visitors.
Glynneath started the second half on the front foot and, despite good Aber tackling, play was soon deep in Aber's 22 metres. An Aber yellow card resulted in a 5 metre lineout to the visitors and winger Nathan Orrells scored a try converted by Dylan Francis.
Aber's response was to kick scrum penalties deep into Glynneath territory, and from a home side lineout and maul the backs broke through and Carwyn Evans scored a try converted by Benjamin. After this the game was stop-start with knock-ons and Aber conceding penalties from isolated players holding on.
Glynneath benefitted from the disruptions in play, and a lineout on Aber's 22 metres was won and several missed Aber tackles allowed winger Orrells to score a converted try. Again poor Aber discipline allowed play to be pushed into their half, and a chipped kick to the line by the visitor's was knocked on over the try line. Aber's goal line drop out was kicked straight out and from the resulting 5 metre scrum Glynneath's centre Weaver scored an unconverted try.
Play was now very open in midfield and a kick through by Glynneath on halfway was poorly defended by Aber and the visitor's Jed O'Reilly scored an unconverted try. The final play saw Aber not fielding the restart and Glynneath scoring a scrambled converted try.
A game in which Aber made tactical mistakes and poor tackling at key times in the game, allowing the visitor's to score tries against the run of play. Glynneath were tenacious throughout and were clinical with the chances provided to them by the home side.
Next Championship match: 1st XV away at Gowerton on 28th March 2.30 p,m, kick off.
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