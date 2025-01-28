Tregaron 22 Penybanc 40
Admiral National League 4 West B
FOR the second consecutive week the Ceredigion outfit lost a rugby game in the last quarter as they run out of steam and they could not keep their defensive patterns, writes Geraint Morgan.
The first half was well contested with nothing to choose between the two teams.
Aled Jones opened the scoring for the visitors within minutes of the kick off with a well struck penalty.
The hosts bounced back immediately as their forwards carried with good effect, after a series of pick and drives No.8 Henry Paulfer picked a good line to score.
Jones kicked another penalty for Penybanc before prop Stephen Morris crossed from a driving maul to extend his team’s lead.
Rhydian Jones narrowed the gap for the Ceredigion outfit from the tee.
From the kick off basic errors in the Tregaron defence allowed Jones to score the first of his three tries to give Penybanc an eight-point advantage at the interval.
During the first half Tregaron should have scored more points but their performance was strewn with handling errors.
The third quarter – like the first was very competitive with both teams scoring one try apiece Jones scored his second for the Ammanford village outfit, he converted his own try with ease.
Jones was the main difference between the two teams as he controlled the game efficiently and highly effective.
Hefin Ebenezer scored the best try of the game on the hour mark.
Quick ball was released along the back line Ebenezer beat his opponent on the outside and he ran half the length of the pitch along the touchline and scored under the sticks. Jones added the extra points.
The visitors scored three tries in the last 15 minutes.
Prop Morris scored his second from close range, Jones picked a lovely line to score his hat-trick and winger Cellan Harries scored in the corner. Jones kicked one more conversion.
In the last few minutes Pulfer scored his second as consolation for his side, Rhydian Jones added the extra points from the tee.
