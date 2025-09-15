Fishguard 15 Aberaeron 31
Admiral National League 2 West
ABERAERON kicked off their Division 2 campaign with a performance full of grit, flair, and historical resonance, securing a 31-15 bonus point victory away, writes Arwyn Sychpant.
The win came 30 years to the month since Aberaeron first entered the National Leagues—against the same opposition, on the same pitch, and with a similar result.
The match began with the hosts making an early statement.
Fishguard’s powerful forwards mounted a series of close-range drives, eventually crashing over for the opening try.
Aberaeron responded with composure, as Rhodri Jenkins slotted a penalty to narrow the gap.
Momentum soon shifted. Wil Stone crossed for Aberaeron’s first try after a well-worked phase of play.
That was followed by a sharp finish from Steff Rees, and a third try from Dyfrig Dafis just before half time, who capitalised on slick handling and support play.
The second half began in ideal fashion for Aberaeron, with Mathew Harries powering over following another flowing move, securing the all-important bonus point in the process.
Jenkins remained flawless from the tee, converting all four tries and adding his earlier penalty to keep the scoreboard ticking.
Late in the game, Aberaeron were reduced to 13 men following two yellow cards in quick succession.
Fishguard took full advantage, scoring two late consolation tries, but the result was already beyond doubt.
Will Skyrme-James was named Man of the Match for a tireless and commanding display, leading from the front and setting the tone for a disciplined and determined team performance.
Aberaeron RFC extended their thanks to C.R. Abergwaun a’r Wdig for a fiercely competitive and spirited contest.
Fishguard will visit Parc Drefach in December for the return leg. They will also visit Aberaeron for the second round match of the Pembrokeshire Cup.
