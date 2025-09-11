IT’S a busy week for all involved with Aberystwyth Town Women’s Football Club.
Sunday sees the first team play host to The New Saints in their first home game of the season, whilst the Under 19’s kick off the new season of the Genero Adran U19’s South league at home to Llanelli Town on Friday night.
The U19’s finished in 7th place in the league last season, with notable results including an away win against Cardiff City, a five-star performance at home to Carmarthen Town, as well as draws against Barry Town United, Briton Ferry Llansawel, and Swansea City.
The team provides a crucial bridge between junior and senior football, and is a key part of the development pathway at ATWFC.
Tirion Sedgwick, Lowri James-Evans, Paige Harvey, and Sioned Kersey, who were all regulars from last season’s U19 squad, were involved with the first team in their opening game last Sunday, with both Paige and Sioned coming on to make their debut in the Genero Adran Premier.
U19’s manager, Roy Tourle, previewed the season ahead: “I’m really looking forward to the coming season with the U19’s and our first game on Friday evening at home against Llanelli.
“We have a different format this season that will see us having the opportunity of playing some of the North U19 sides after Christmas.
“The U19’s is always exciting as our younger players coming through our system get the opportunity to transition into senior football. We have a particularly young squad this season, but they will only benefit in their development playing at this level.”
Make sure not to miss a minute of the action, and check out Aber’s fixtures for the 2025/26 Genero Adran South U19’s league here:
Matchday 1 – Friday 12th September 2025
Aberystwyth Town v Llanelli Town
KO 19:30 | Aberystwyth University Park Avenue
Matchday 2 – Friday 19th September 2025
Pontypridd United v Aberystwyth Town
KO 19:30 | USW Sports Park
Matchday 3 – Friday 26th September 2025
Aberystwyth Town v Haverfordwest County
KO 19:30 | Aberystwyth University Park Avenue
Matchday 4 – Friday 3rd October 2025
Swansea City v Aberystwyth Town
KO 19:30 | Llandarcy Academy of Sport
Matchday 5 – Friday 10th October 2025
Aberystwyth Town v Carmarthen Town
KO 19:30 | Aberystwyth University Park Avenue
Matchday 6 – Friday 17th October 2025
Penybont v Aberystwyth Town
KO 19:30 | Pencoed College 3G
Matchday 7 – Friday 31st October 2025
Aberystwyth Town v Briton Ferry Llansawel
KO 19:30 | Aberystwyth University Park Avenue
Matchday 8 – Friday 7th November 2025
Cascade YC v Aberystwyth Town
KO 19:30 | CCB Centre For Sporting Excellence
Matchday 9 – Friday 14th November 2025
Aberystwyth Town v Cardiff Met
KO 19:30 | Aberystwyth University Park Avenue
Matchday 10 – Friday 21st November 2025
Cardiff City v Aberystwyth Town
KO 20:00 | Ocean Park Arena
Matchday 11 – Friday 28th November 2025
Aberystwyth Town v Barry Town United
KO 19:30 | Aberystwyth University Park Avenue
Matchday 12 – Friday 5th December 2025
Taffs Well v Aberystwyth Town
KO 19:30 | Rhiw Dda’r
