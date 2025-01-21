Pontyates 31 Tregaron 24
Admiral National League 4 West B
IF the travelling supporters had been offered two points prior to kick off they would have accepted them but after watching a pulsating game of rugby football they would have expected at least a drawn match if not a win, writes Geraint Morgan.
The visitors playing into a cross wind had a dream start as from the kick off the ball was dropped by the home No.8, the ball was kicked on and winger Hefin Ebenezer kept his composure to control his kick and to gather the ball to score.
For the rest of the first quarter it was the heavy home pack that controlled the game as their stand off used the wind effectively to keep them on the front foot.
Two converted tries were scored in this period, the first by flanker Rhys Evans and the second by winger Dan Thomas.
Nathan James added the extra points from the tee for the two tries.
In the second quarter the visiting eight were in the ascendancy and a number of half chances were created but the final pass never released a player to score.
The half time oranges seemed to spur the visitors into over drive and great interplay between forwards and backs ensured they set up great field positions throughout the third quarter.
Three unanswered tries were scored in this period, two of which were converted by Huw Bonner.
The first was scored No.8 Steve Roberts as he ran a perfect supporting line.
The second was by hooker and captain Martyn Lloyd as a training move was used at a lineout, the ball was thrown in by Lloyd and was returned to him immediately to score.
The third try was the best of the lot.
From a restart veteran player coach Geraint Rowlands gathered the ball and he ran through a number of tackles before releasing it, good interplay saw the ball moved in both directions, eventually centre Nick Boudier used his guile to cross the white wash.
At 14-24 with 15 minutes left it looked that a famous win was on the cards but with tiring legs and some panic in their defence the Tregaronians let the lead slip and the hosts scored three more tries.
Thomas scored his second, and the two centres Nathan James and Rhodri Greene added one each and James kicked one more conversion.
The visitors tried their best in the last five minutes to salvage a draw but it was not to be.
Admiral National League 4 West B results: Furnace United 38 Bynea 7; New Dock Stars 30 Trimsaran 16; Pantyffynnon 7 Llandybie 40; Penybanc 14 Fall Bay 29; Pontyates 31 Tregaron 24.
Fixtures, 25 January: Bynea v Pantyffynnon; Fall Bay v New Dock Stars; Llandybie v Pontyates; Tregaron v Penybanc; Trimsaran v Furnace United