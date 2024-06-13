AFTER an enforced stop-start season due to the new Celtic Challenge competition, Lampeter Ladies finished in fifth place in the National Championship and reached the quarter Finals of the National Cup where they lost to the eventual winners, Llandaff North.
They celebrated their achievements at their awards presentation evening where they were joined by Wales and GB star Jasmine Joyce-Butchers and team sponsors, Rhys Jones (Cattlestrength), Gary Davies (PJE, Cyfri and club chairman) and Jeremy Davis (Black Lion, Aberaeron).
The awards for the season were as follows:
1st Year Colours: Megan Fflur Davies, Cadi-Lois Davies, Martha FordLois Jones, Elise MortLisa Plant, Kath Winder
3rd Year Colours: Chloe Evans, Elin Gapper, Sara Jarman, Sharman Jones, Katie Langslow, Carys May Schofield, Sarah Webster
5th Year Colours: Tash Roberts, Dani Wrightham
Top try scorer: Lucy Davies (24 tries); most Improved forward: Sara Jarman; most improved back: Sarah Webster; forward of the year: Nia Gwyther; back of the year: Chloe Evans; best newcomer: Lisa Plant; donkey of the year: Shirley Jones; supporter of the year: Jeremy Davis; player’s player: Chloe Evans; supporters’ player: Chloe Evans; outgoing captain 2023/24: Carys May Schofield; vice captain 2024/25: Elin Gapper and Carys May Schofield; captain 2024/25: Nerys Davies.
Next season will be a huge year for the club as it celebrates its 150th anniversary.