Win for Aberystwyth Athletic ahead of big Parc y Scarlets final

Aberystwyth Athletic face Newcastle Emlyn 2nds in the final of the Scarlets Plate Cup Final on 7 May at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli ( Nigel Davies, geograph.org.uk )

Machynlleth 2nds 17 Aberystwyth Athletic 19

Report by Brian Morgan

On Saturday Aberystwyth Athletic travelled to Machynlleth for their final game before their Scarlets Plate Cup Final against Newcastle Emlyn 2nds on 7 May at Parc Y Scarlets, Llanelli.

Playing into a strong wind the Athletic forwards took the game to the hosts with several strong drives from Llewellyn Evans and Robert Bryan pressuring the home defence.

However, against the run of play, the home side counter attacked from within their own half and after some slick handling amongst their backs the home team crossed for a 5-0 lead.

Playing against a strong wind, the Athletic soon started to up their game. Through a series of strong pick and goes the Athletic pack reached the home team try line where no 8 Llewellyn Evans crashed over to level the scores at 5-5 at the interval.

Playing with the wind at their backs in the second half the Athletic failed to use the elements to their benefit at first and the home team took advantage to race into a 10-5 lead.

This spurred the visitors into action and outside half Sam Davies used the wind to pin the home side into their own half, where, after some excellent line out work from the outstanding Dorian Jones, the Athletic pack drove over the try line for Llewellyn Evans to claim his second try of the game. The try was converted by Sam Davies.

Failing to continue to use the elements to their advantage the Athletic were soon under pressure again and after the home side’s back line moved the ball swiftly they breached the Athletic’s defences to race into a 17-15 lead.

With only minutes remaining the Athletic’s never say die attitude came to the fore, and after the forwards took control with some huge efforts by captain Sion Evans and prop Dylan Jones, second row Robert Bryan crashed over to level the scores at 17-17. Outside half Sam Davies then coolly converted to give the Athletic a 19-17 victory against a very strong Machynlleth team.