ABERYSTWYTH entertained an ambitious Gowerton team on Saturday. The visitors were in 4th place in Division 1 West with 15 wins from 18 games. They had already beaten two of the teams placed above them and had games in hand; so a move up to a better position and even promotion from Division 1 was a very real possibility by the close of the season. First, they would have to dispose of a confident Aber team playing with home advantage.