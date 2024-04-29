IN a clash between youth and experience, Porthmadog faced off against Llangefni 2nds in the penultimate Admiral National League 3 North West fixture.
Porthmadog fielded one of the youngest squads in their history, with four players making their debuts and several others playing out of position.
The first half saw Llangefni take a commanding lead, with the scoreboard reading 17-5 in favour of the away side at the break.
Despite their youthful energy and determination, Porthmadog struggled to match the seasoned experience of Llangefni.
The away team's know-how and composure proved too much for the enthusiastic but inexperienced Porthmadog squad to overcome.
Despite their best efforts, Porthmadog fell short against Llangefni's seasoned lineup.
Port will face familiar foes Menai Bridge in the last match of the season on 11 May to finish off a challenging year.
But they will take heart from knowing there are more young players ready to put on the famous red and blue shirt in September to ensure grassroots rugby will continue at Porthmadog.