Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn, Bala, entered three teams in the Urdd’s Girls Tag Rugby Competition and all three teams made themselves proud.
The competition was held at Dolgellau Rugby club on 23 March and was very well organised by the Urdd.
One of the Godre’r Berwyn teams had a very successful day; Ruby’s team managed to win every game in the competition and scored a huge total of 43 tries in all.
The teamwork was incredible but the standard of the team’s defence was sublime with every single member making a special effort to prevent tries scored against them.,
This was highlighted by the fact the team only conceding four tries throughout the competition.
Their teacher, Owain Williams, said: “The girls were fantastic and performed superbly well throughout the competition.
“Their attitude, effort and discipline were all great.
“They’re all very excited to play in the National competition in May and play against the best teams in Wales.”