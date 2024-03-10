Aber were now 21 points adrift – time for a spirited comeback. A good line break by Aber’s Leo Davies and Evans crossed for his third try, converted from out wide by Benjamin. Hendy were now trying to close the game out and a long speculative pass by the hosts to their wing was intercepted by Aber’s Haydn Beal who ran in a converted try from 40 metres out. Aber were now within one score of the hosts. The pressure was now telling on Hendy and they decided to take the points from a penalty in front of the posts from Aber’s 10 metre line.