Runners and canines go for gold in Dolgellau

Aber runners at Coed y Brenin - Nick Thompson far right with Max ( Aber AC )

Coed y Brenin near Dolgellau offers some of the best trail runs in the country and The Goldrush Trail is the most recent of all of the Coed y Brenin running trail offerings and receives rave reviews from all runners who embark on its challenging 8.5 miles!

The event also incorporates one of the best canicross (runners racing with their dog) events on the calendar and Aberystwyth Athletic Club members took full advantage of what was on offer.

On a nice and sunny afternoon with a cool breeze - perfect weather for running in beautiful countryside, Moss Inns led the Aber contigent home in the humans only race in a time of 2:02:40, Lynsey and Neil Gamble followed in a time of 2:21:43 and Rachel Richards completed the course in 2:45:46.

In the canicross, and running the same course but accompanied with their four legged friends, Nick Thomson finished in a time of 1:21:10, Christiane Kloos, 1:46:50 and Chelsey Morris completed in a time of 1:50:08.

Canicross running is becoming more and more popular according to Nick Thompson: “Many of us naturally go running with our dogs, many will do parkrun on Saturday mornings with their dogs so it’s great to see more races that offer this opportunity.

“I am fortunate with Max that he loves running and it’s great exercise for both of us although I’m not sure at times who is pulling who!”

Ed Land, Paul Scullion, Gary Wyn Davies, Deian Creunant and Llyr ab Einion at the Teifi 10 ( Aber AC )

Smoothly organised by Sarn Helen racing club, the Teifi 10 mile race is another that made a welcome return recently.

Glorious sunshine welcomed the 100 or so runners to Lampeter with the course leading them out through the town to Llanfair Clydogau, Cellan, Cwmann and finishing off at Lampeter Rugby Club.

Edward Land led the Aber contigent home in a time of 58:39 followed by Gary Wyn Davies in 1:00:24 and Llyr ab Einion in 1:03:37. Paul Scullion finished in 1:13:48 with Deian Creunant completing the 10 mile race in 1:22:07.

Daniel Thorogood, Paul Williams and Damian Sidnell at the Masters ( Aber AC )

Crossing the border to Birmingham and at Sutton Park, three members competed in the 33rd British Masters open 3x5k relay road championships. Paul Williams, Damian Sidnell and Daniel Thorogood competed in the 55 to 64 yrs old age category and Daniel was delighted with the result,.

He said: “This is a very competitive event with some of the best from across the UK taking part. There were 32 teams from Athletics clubs and we finished in a very respectable 19th place and the first from Wales.Considering two of us were nearer the top end of the relevant age range, we were very happy with the result.”