ANOTHER new race in the calendar is the AbeRAStwyth 5K Summer Series, a series of three races organised by Aberystwyth Town FC.
It was another great night for Sarn Helen; Dylan Lewis 2nd overall and 1st M35 in 16:47, Rhodri Williams 3rd OM 17:32, Dylan Harcombe 18:01, George Eadon 3rd M35 18:49, Nicola Williams 21:04, Nia Rees 21:05, Eleri Rivers 1st in the F45 category in 21:17, Martin Darby 23:56 and Shelley Enders 1st F55 in 25:14.
Alix Arndt thrives on a challenge, a previous contestant on Ninja Warriors she travelled to Jamo in Portgual to represent GB at The European Obstacle Championships, competing in the 3.000M Obstacle Race Event and was 1st in the F45 category.
The Dyffryn Aeron 10K, previously known as Felinfach 6, is the 4th race in the Club Championship. 40 Sarn Helen runners took to the start line.
The overall winner was Dylan Lewis in a fantastic time of 35:31. 2nd OM was Rhodri Williams in 37:28, Dylan Harcombe 38:59, Simon Hall 3rd M40 39:07, Wyn Thomas 39:27, Teifion Davies 39:35, Dan Hooper 2nd M50 39:46, George Eadon 40:01, Mike Davies 3rd M50 40:15, Jack Cockburn 40:54, Carwyn Davies 41:04, Geth Ap Phylip 41:20, Dee Jolly 1st F35 41:30, Gareth Thomas 42:00, Matthew Clarke 43:29, Nicola Williams 2nd OF 44:18, Eleri Rivers 1st F45 44:35, Keith Evans 45:06, Kevin Jones 46:38, Matthew Walker 46:42, Ian Williams 47:00, Tudur Jones 47:21,Richard Marks 2nd M60 47:56, Sara Jones 3rd OF 48:13, Eryl Jones 48:43, Huw Price 3rd M60 48:58, Sian Roberts Jones 2nd F45 49:27, Mitch Readwin 51:52, Rhys Burton 51:56, Elliot Howells 52:36, Mike Taylor 52:39, Arwyn Jones 54:23, Kelly Allen 55:13, Tony Hall 56:06, Jo Rosiak 58:02, Heiddwen Tomos 58:51, Jane Holmes 59:28, Ellie Howells 1:00:19, Michelle Billing 1:01:23, Sarah Puetz running as Tail Runner 1:13:55.
Several Sarn Helen Running Club junior members ran in the primary school races.
Imogen Eadon, Henry Clarke, Benjamin Eadon, Fearne Rushdon, Alfie Clarke 1st, Celt Davies 2nd Jacob Hall 3rd in Years 5 & 6, Hawys Gruffudd, Myfanwy Edwards, Jacob Smith and Molly Rose. 1st in Years 7-11 was Osian Jones in an amazing time of 14:13, Sioned Kersey 3rd 16:53, Ben Hall 16:54, Esther Jones 17:25, Evelyn Eadon 18:54 and Marian Gruffudd 20:44.
The Summers Family were out in force at the Longcourse Weekend in Tenby.
Lou and Polly competed in the Half Distance Event comprising of a 1.2 mile swim, 70 mile bike race and a half marathon.
The highlight for both was the Half Marathon where mum Lou was 1st in the F55 category in 1:46:13 whilst Polly was 3rd female in 1:29:59.
Joe Summers did the 1.2 mile swim and the Half Marathon in 1:35:33 and Ceri Summers did the Half Marathon in 2:02:58.
Pam Carter took on the 2.4 mile swim in 1:51:58 and James Puetz did the 70-mile bike race in 5:08:29.
