THE annual Welsh Cross Country Championships are regarded as one of, if not the highlight of the Welsh club running calendar and this January saw the famous event being held for the 120th year at Pembrey Country Park near Llanelli.
The bumper programme for the day included 11 races in total featuring athletes from 7 years old to the veteran 65+ categories, with plenty of medal opportunities for individuals and teams.
For the first time since the 2020 edition, Aberystwyth Athletic Club were well represented with plenty of junior runners, full senior teams in both men and women’s races, as well as two masters teams.
Aberystwyth AC junior section has gone from strength to strength and this was plain to see at Pembrey.
Gwen Thompsett had a solid run to finish 22nd in the under 15 girls race, whilst Oli Lerigo started strongly but had to retire with injury in the boys equivalent.
Both Aled Davies and Moli Tooze performed well and were competitive against older runners in the Year 5 and 6 primary races, whilst Osian Thompsett and Dion Jones represented Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth with aplomb in the Year 3 and 4 race.
Performance of the day though was Ysgol Gymraeg’s Isaac Jones who took the overall win in the Year 3 and 4 boys race to be crowned Welsh Champion.
Six Aber AC ladies lined up in a highly competitive women's field for the 7.73k race.
First home was Caryl Davies in 35:59 and unlucky to miss out on the medals finishing 5th in her W35 category.
Maggie Collingborn was even closer to the medals finishing fourth in the W60 category in 38:48, and was closely followed in 39:11 by Sophie Griffiths making her Aberystwyth AC debut with a fine performance.
There was however team success for the three W40 women, Lina Land (40:50), Lainy Heckley (40:53) and Theresa Sharland (45:44) who all had a great performance and a high enough combined position to secure themselves a fantastic silver medal for the team.
Leading the Aber AC men’s charge was last year’s North Wales XC League champion, Janoš Vranek, who finished a credible 14th overall in a time of 34:41.
Next over the line was Owain Schiavone (37:31), 44th overall, but crucially second place in his age category securing himself a place on the podium and the M40 silver medal.
Not to be outdone by the ladies, Edward Land (40:55) and Mark Whitehead (40:42) finished 85th and 109th respectively, and with both dropping down an age group, securing themselves a team silver medal in the M40 category along with Schiavone.
Gary Wyn Davies had a solid run to finish in 41:49 whilst M60 athlete Paul Rose finished in 1:00:42 to complete the senior team scorers who finished a credible twelfth position overall against some much bigger clubs.
The four senior scorers in the women’s team were Caryl Davies, Maggie Collingborn, Sophie Griffiths and Lina Land who matched the men’s 12th place finish to cap a memorable day.
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.