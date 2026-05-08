THE Heart Of Wales Ultra Marathon (HOWUM) is a 30 mile and 15 mile run/walk challenge from Pegasus Ultra Running.
The route starts outside Llanidloes and takes in the Sarn, Glyndwr’s Way, Severn Way and Wye Valley Walk.
This year’s race, held on Saturday, 2 May saw five Aberystwyth Athletic Club members take on the various challenges.
In the 30 miler Rabi Thapa led the Aber team home in a time of 6.20.00 with Ivan Courtier10 minutes later in 6.30.00 and Mike Indeka completing the course in 6.40.00.
There was also a 15-mile option and Roger Matthews came 1st overall in a time of 02.49.00 with Elaine Rowlands completing the course in 03.08.00, the third female finisher and 6th overall.
It was a good day out for all according to Roger: “This a great challenge here in mid Wales. The weather was pretty perfect for us competitors but as always with this kind of event in hilly mid Wales the weather can change from minute to minute.
“I was carrying a slight injury this year so dropped down to the 15 mile race and great that they offered this option.
“But I am definitely looking forward to getting back to doing 30 miles next year.”
The Dyffryn Cledlyn five-mile race, wonderfully organised by Clwb Rhedeg Sarn Helen is a May bank holiday tradition and the good weather again this year attracted a strong field of 103 runners.
Five Aberystwyth Athletic runners made the journey to Drefach and had a good day out.
Gary Davies secured third place overall in a time of 29.18 with Shelley Childs securing a place in the top 20 in a time of 33.05 and Ian Evans not to far behind in 34.28.
Caryl Davies came second in her category in a time of 37.27 and Clive Williams completed the course in 41.59.
A great race according to Caryl Davies: “This has become a popular race for the May bank holiday and that was proved by such a strong turnout in terms of numbers and quality.
“As is often the case with Sarn Helen events they take advantage of local terrain with an undulating course offering challenging uphills and fast descents.
“I was very happy to see the finish line and a 2nd place category place.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.
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