ONE of the most important races in the local athletics calendar is the Statkraft-sponsored Aberystwyth Charity 10k race.
Held in December each year it has a designated charity and this year it was DASH Ceredigion.
The race itself was once again a great success and the organisers recently made a presentation to DASH Ceredigion of £6.575.00.
The race returned last year to its original location after re-locating the previous year due to ongoing prom works and organisers Kirsten Hughes, Karen Davies and Ceris Williams were glad that the old appeal was still there.
Ceris explained: “It is a great course taking in the beautiful landscape of Aberystwyth and it’s a great day out for runners and spectators alike.
“As important is the support for a local charity and we were delighted to make this contribution this year to a worthwhile local charity that does excellent and much needed work
”DASH is a local charity that organises a variety of leisure schemes for children with additional needs, disabled children and young people across Ceredigion.”
Bridget Harpwood, on behalf of DASH Ceredigion, and herself a keen athlete, thanked all involved for their support,
She said: “At DASH we try and ensure that local children and their families can have a better quality of life with access to a wide choice of leisure facilities and opportunities.
“Parents and carers get time to recharge their batteries and children and young people get time of their own for personal, social and creative development in a welcoming and fun environment.
“We cannot do this without the support of local people and organisations and I would like to thank the organisers of the Aberystwyth 10k race for their tireless work in organising the event that has ensured this incredible financial contribution to support our work.”
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