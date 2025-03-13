AND they say it always rains in Aberystwyth?!
Not a chance, it was gorgeous, the sun was shining and it was lovely and warm which probably had something to do with over 10 per cent of the 171 people attending setting a personal best time today, Chwarae teg!
I was in Aberystwyth for just 24 hours to celebrate the life of long time friend Andrew Taravella who tragically passed away in December.
He was well known in the town for his time as a butcher in Penparcau then in Morris’ greengrocers as well as the university.
This celebration coincided with Park Run so I was not going to miss the chance to participate where I was born and brought up.
An impressive welcome to the park not only by the sea of daffodils on the roundabout but what looked like freshly painted gates to the entrance of Plascrug.
No less impressive was the welcome from Jade Gaitely at the First Timers briefing.
Jade was very enthusiastic and supportive to us newbies and there were a lot of us,22 in total I think. She mentioned that this was the third sunny Saturday in a row.
It was on to run director Alison for the main course briefing advising us of a couple of muddy corners and some wayward tree roots.
She did mention that runners were coming from as far afield as Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, East Sussex and even Machynlleth. I hope they had as wonderful an experience as I did.
So we were off. A short up and back before going three times anticlockwise along the avenue which was lined with waves of daffodils and crocuses on either side.
Not that Janoš Vranek or Katie Brazier would have seen the flowers as they were flying, both coming first in times of 17:57 and 21:19 respectively.
We passed the very busy children’s playground which looked amazing and gave me the feeling of hiraeth as I used to play there over 50 years ago. It didn’t look anything like that in the 1970s I can assure you.
There was a cracking new sign just outside the playground with information about the different trees we could see in the park.
The atmosphere was fabulous, lots of fun and frivolity people questioning their life choices and mentions of the pubs being open soon.
Actually, the local food and drink establishments must love Park Run.
I can’t recommend Aberystwyth Park Run enough Whether you run, jog or walk, everyone is welcome, its like a big cwtch.
I had an absolute blast, so much fun and I really can’t wait until I next come to Aber to participate again.
I’d personally like to thank all the volunteers for without whom these events would simply not happen and if you plan to attend Aber Park Run please give them a thank you as you go by.
Even if you don’t know their names just a "Thank You Marshal” could make their day.
It was great to have so many women not only attend but also fill the majority of volunteering roles.
So to leave you on International Women’s day with an inspirational quote from one of Wales' own inspirational women, Paralympian Olivia Breen: “Always give it a try, you never know where it may take you. Do what’s best for you and what’s best for your happiness. And always fight, never give up!”