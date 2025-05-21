William Mains won his class on the East Riding Stages and remains in the lead of Class G. Co-driven by Emma Clarke, the triple Protyre Asphalt 1400cc champion has been seeded at number 82 (as opposed to number 162 which he had on the opening round) meaning that the Llandysul driver will do a lot more stages in daylight on Friday in his Speedy Sofas/Mike’s Scaffolding Vauxhall Nova.