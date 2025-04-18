LAST weekend two Aberystwyth AC runners headed to the continent to take on some international races.
Lina Land headed to Paris to complete her second marathon of the year.
Following on from the marathon in Seville, Lina took on the Paris marathon for the fifth time and with perfect running conditions she set her fastest time for the French race in 4:28:31.
She said: “It was great to run the marathon again in Paris and whilst not having the best of preparation, the atmosphere, organisation and support of family made it another enjoyable race, I will definitely be back again.”
Ibiza may be known for sunshine and clubbing but it also hosts a marathon, 22k and 12k race and it was the 22k race that Beth Jones from Aberystwyth AC undertook on Saturday 12 April completing the run in 2:22:51 and setting a PB for the half marathon distance: “The support from other runners, locals and tourists was amazing and made the journey to Ibiza even more worth while.”
