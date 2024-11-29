AS storm Bert hit the country, the timing was appropriate for two of the most challenging local races to be held.
The annual Elan valley ten mile race is a breathtaking event with spectacular scenery but with plenty of elevation, it is a tough run for the athletes.
Even with bad weather forecasted, 115 brave runners still made it to the start line with a strong representation from Aberystwyth Athletic Club among them.
Gary Wyn Davies led the Aber AC team home securing 4th place overall in a time of 1.04.26 with Dave Powell finishing in 1.16.03 and Caryl Davies finishing in 1.18.41, both securing 2nd place in their respective age categories.
Damian Sidnell finished in 1.20.13, with Louise Barker securing 1st in her age category in a time of 1.21.06.
Lynwen Huxtable came 3rd in her category in a time of 1.25.25 with Kevin Holland coming 2nd in his category in a time of 1.27.20 and Wendy James completing the course in 1.36.50.
A challenging race at the best of times, the weather just added an extra dimension according to Gary Wyn Davies: “There was a howling wind and heavy rain before we started so we were dripping wet in the first half a mile, but at least you start off going downhill.
“That quickly changes though and the tough climbs were more difficult with every piece of soaking wet clothing sticking to you. It was such a relief seeing the finish line.
“A great local race though and of course I’ll be back next year.”
The following day, Ras y Mast was held, Sarn Helen’s last offering of the calendar year, a challenging 6.5 mile fell race including river crossings and plenty of muddy terrain.
Dave Powell was the first Aber AC runner home finishing in 57.07 and Shelley Childs not too far behind in 57.25. Louise Barker secured 1st in her age category in a time of 62.32 with Paul Rose finishing in 74.23 and Maggie Collingborn close on his heels in 74.52.
Helen Beeson finished in 78.35 with Theresa Sharland in 79.06 and Cara Nisbet competing the course in 84.11.
It was the second race in two days for Louise Barker and Dave Powell having completed the Elan Valley 10 mile race 24 hours earlier.
Louise also came 1st in her age category on both days which is quite an achievement.
She said: “These are probably two of the most challenging races in the local running calendar and that, coupled with Storm Bert doing its worst, made the experience an interesting one to say the least.
“We are fortunate though to have these races on our doorstep and at the end of the day it is only a bit of mud and water. Great events and chuffed to come away with two category wins.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.