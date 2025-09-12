13.1 miles was the distance of choice for many Aberystwyth Athletic Club members in recent weeks but some ventured further than others in search for the perfect half marathon.
Dingle in southern Ireland was the destination for seven Aber AC members for a half marathon race described as ‘probably the most beautiful on Earth’.
Starting from Dingle, it goes along the coast past Ventry to Slea Head, enjoying spectacular views of the Blasket Islands, passing Dún Chaoin and going north to Baile an Fheirtéaraigh and Gallarus before turning back south to the finish in Dingle.
Wendy James led the Aber contingent home in a time of 2.06.09 with Michelle Totterdell hot on her heels in 2.06.11.
Lucy Barratt finished in 2.13.39 closely followed by Linda Paasman in 2.15.02 and Meleri Wyn James in 2.19.28. Heather Webster crossed the line in 2.27.21 with Rhian Meredith-Edwards completing the course in 2.33.08.
It was a fantastic experience according to Meleri Wyn James: “It’s a very friendly race with people stopping to take pictures along the way.
“It made it more even more special to be accompanied by friends from the club.
“We trained together and supported each other, sharing advice – and had a lot of fun along the way.
“We’re already talking about where we’ll be going next!”
Aberystwyth AC is probably the only running club to take supporters along for the ride.
A few of those, who are club members recovering from injuries, took part in the neighbouring Inch Beach parkrun, before making sure they were back in time to cheer on their half marathon colleagues.
Slightly closer to home and the Caernarfon half marathon is part of the quartet of races that make up the Castles series of races.
Five Aber runners made the trip to north Wales, each one taking part in this particular race for the first time and two competing in their first ever half marathon.
It was a very successful day out with both Patrick Finney, 1.38.45 and Damian Sidnell, 1.45.23, winning their respective age categories.
Peter Barber and Ruth Flatman completed their first ever half marathons in very commendable times of 2.10.47 and 2.11.43 respectively with Deian Creunant completing the course in 2.16.35.
A worthwhile trip according to Patrick Finney: “This was a lovely course offering such contrasting scenery, starting in the shadow of the castle, heading inland alongside the steam railway before returning to the water’s edge.
“The drizzle helped us as runners keep cool and to come away with an age category win was the icing on the cake – and the medal is something else!”
The Across Wales Walk, now in its 62nd year is considered a classic event, a 45 mile crossing of Wales over the Cambrian mountains.
Two intrepid Aber AC athletes, Richard Anthony & Balázs Pintér took on the challenge which starts in Shropshire at Anchor bridge and finishes at Ceredigion’s Clarach Bay.
After setting off together Balázs and Richard led at the front through the darkness before they got separated on a downhill. Richard was the first finisher of over 100 entrants on the day in a time of 7 hours 56, just 5 minutes shy of the course record, with Balázs in second place in 9 hours 47 minutes.
Richard thoroughly enjoyed the day: “This is a great event, with a diverse field into their 70’s, defiitely one for those who prefer the easier pace and scenic views these long distance events provide.
“It certainly makes me appreciate the beauty we have on our doorstep in mid Wales.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit https://aberystwythac.wordpress.com/ or find the club on Facebook.
