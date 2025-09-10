ABERYSTWYTH Town have launched launch the Seasiders Survey, giving fans the chance to share their views on all aspects of the club — from the matchday experience at Park Avenue, to community engagement, communication, and the future direction of the club.
The survey is designed to help the club better understand the experiences of its supporters and ensure that the voices of Seasiders remain central to everything Aberystwyth Town does, both on and off the pitch.
Supporters Liaison Officer Ethan Pollitt said: “Aberystwyth Town is more than just a football club — it’s a huge part of our town and community.
“This survey is about giving fans a real voice in shaping the club’s future.
“We want to hear from as many Seasiders as possible, so we can keep improving the matchday experience, strengthen our community links, and ensure the club always reflects us supporters who make it what it is.”
The survey is open to all supporters and takes just a few minutes to complete. All responses are anonymous unless fans choose to leave their contact details.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.