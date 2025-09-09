Pontypridd Utd Women 0 Aberystwyth Town Women 2
Genero Adran Premier
ABERYSTWYTH Town Women opened the new campaign in perfect fashion, securing a confident 2–0 victory over newly promoted Pontypridd United Women in what was also the first game under new manager Rhys Jon James.
Both camps with new managers were keen to impress in the opening day of the season.
Pontypridd put out an extremely young side, with plenty of fresh faces that are eager to prove themselves in the top flight.
With known danger coming from out wide with Nicole Fenton, who was included in the Genero Adran South Team of the Season for 24/25, with an impressive 11 goals in 12 appearances.
Aberystwyth with a few faces departing this pre-season, had a point to prove.
Aber established control of the game early on, dictating possession and forcing the visitors into a defensive shape.
Despite a number of early chances, it took until the 41st minute for the breakthrough to come.
Modlen Gwynne showed great composure from just outside the box, finishing smartly to give Aber a deserved lead heading into half-time.
The second half followed a similar pattern, with Aberystwyth firmly on the front foot, Pontypridd’s goalkeeper and backline produced several fine saves and last-ditch blocks to keep the scoreline close, but the pressure eventually told.
On 69 minutes, Carys Bufton doubled Aber’s advantage with a well-taken goal, capping off a strong team move with a great cross from Lily Moralee-Hughes.
Lily Moralee-Hughes was the one to watch in this weeks match preview, her energy and tenacity throughout the game did not go unnoticed.
Shortly after the Aber second goal, Pontypridd went more attacking and looked threatening for a period of time.
However, their counter attacking style of play was squashed by a great defensive performance from Aberystwyth.
Despite further opportunities for the Seasiders, the score remained 2–0 at full-time, with Aberystwyth taking the three points and a clean sheet to begin the season.
A positive first performance under new manager Rhys Jon James was not the only positive to come from the game.
Congratulations to Paige Harvey and Sioned Kersey, who both made their senior debuts for the club, underlined the depth and promise within the squad.
Alongside, Dani Mawle who made her first competitive start for the black and greens, after an impressive few years as Aberystwyth Town Women’s Development Co-Captain.
Furthering the development ethos of Aberystwyth Town Women and the importance of the local Ceredigion Ladies League in developing players for the future.
It was an encouraging performance all round, setting the tone for the season ahead under new leadership.
