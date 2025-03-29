In the 10k race Rabi Thapa was the 1st Aber athlete home in a time of 57.06 securing 2nd in his age category with Michael Harris finishing in a time of 1.05.55 and Peter Barber getting 2nd in his category in a time of 1.08.28. Line Macaire finished in 1.08.30, Ruth Flatman 1.10.45 and Paul Tonkin completed the course in 1.12.48, slightly ahead of Helen Williams in 1.13.20 who secured 2nd place in her category.