THE Nant yr Arian Silver Trail is one of the first dates to fill in local runners’ diaries, the annual half marathon race offering challenging terrain coupled with spectacular scenery in a beautiful location.
This year there was an added incentive as it was awarded Welsh Championships Short Trail status and as a result attracted a high calibre of runners.
The 10km race goes from strength to strength. Offered for the first time last year, over 100 runners competed the race this year, more than double that previously, proving the increasing popularity of this distance.
This year’s event was run in perfect spring conditions and the organisers changed the route this year to provide some variety for runners who return year in year out for the challenging course.
Owain Schiavone led the strong Aber contingent home in the half marathon in 8th place overall and 1st in his category in a time of 1.35.12, followed by Owain Rowlands in 1.43.32 and James Thomas winning his category in a time of 1.47.41. Mark Whitehead finished in 1.52.58 with Richard Anthony in 1.57.06, Cathy Cole in 2.09.58 and Ivan Courtier in 2.15.16.
Lynwen Huxtable came 2nd in her category in 2.16.35 with Molly Harvey finishing in 2.22.26 and Stephen Thomas crossing the line in 2.24.16. Kirsten Hughes finished in 2.27.57 closely followed by Karen Davies in 2.27.58 and Bethan Rees in 2.27.59.
John Williams came 3rd in his category in a time of 2.30.27 with Cara Rainbow finishing in 2.35.00, Sarah Purdon in 2.37.18, Mike Indeka 2.43.44 and Dave Humphreys finishing in 2.46.12. Michelle Totterdell completed the course in 2.52.59, Charlotte Priddy 2.56.00 and Richard Hobson in 3.01.48. Billie Atkins finished in 3.22.49 and Jennie Thomas completed the course in 3.39.45.
In the 10k race Rabi Thapa was the 1st Aber athlete home in a time of 57.06 securing 2nd in his age category with Michael Harris finishing in a time of 1.05.55 and Peter Barber getting 2nd in his category in a time of 1.08.28. Line Macaire finished in 1.08.30, Ruth Flatman 1.10.45 and Paul Tonkin completed the course in 1.12.48, slightly ahead of Helen Williams in 1.13.20 who secured 2nd place in her category.
Jane Butler finished in 1.18.28, a minute ahead of Rhian Meredith-Edwards in 1.19.28 and just ahead of Moss Inns in 1.20.17 and Brian Garrod finished in 1.25.23.
The Short Trail Welsh Championships were won by familiar faces in the Welsh trail running world, Josh Griffiths and Eden O’Dea.
Organisers Karen Kemish and Chris Ware were delighted with this year’s event: “We had very strong fields, especially in the half marathon, and the field for 10k race gets better every year.
“We were so pleased to see the race reach capacity for the first time. Feet up for a short while before we start thinking about what can be done to make next year’s race better still.”