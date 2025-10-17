THE iconic Ras y Ddau Gopa / Twin Peaks race made a much anticipated return this year following an enforced route change last year due to ongoing works on the promenade and it was a great return for the race that takes advantage of Aberystwyth’s naturally stunning landscape.
Close to 100 runners took part in the 7.2 mile race with eager youngsters also getting in on the act as they tackled the slightly shorter but equally challenging Ras Consti.
The main race itself began by the bandstand on the promenade before going towards the RNLI and crossing Trefechan bridge in anticipation of the first climb up Pen Dinas.
Following the recent dry weather the downhill from there was relatively firm underfoot and then the route was reversed along the promenade before the second climb up Constitution hill and finishing with a fast downhill section and across the promenade to the finish line.
Organised by Aberystwyth Athletic Club, the club was well represented but it was the Aberystwyth University Harriers team that topped the leader board this year with Isaac Mignon Onfray taking top spot in a time of 46.32.
There was a record breaker in the women’s race as ex Aber runner Ffion Morgan broke the course record in a time of 53.38.
Llyr ab Einion led the Aber contingent home in 7th place overall in a time of 51.13.
There were some notable category wins for Aberystwyth Athletic Club with Patrick Finney and Damian Sidnell winning their respective categories, Anita Saycell securing second spot in her category and Iain Barber getting third in his category.
Louise Barker led the organisation team for the race and was delighted with the day; “I love this race because it takes advantage of two of our most notable natural assets here in Aberystwyth with the beautiful promenade linking Pen Dinas and Constitution hill and offering a natural running course.
“It was also great to see a return to the traditional course this year and there were some fantastic battles out on the course.
“The weather also played its part offering some majestic views from the peaks – for those runners who had the time to look of course! Roll on next year.”
As well as the seniors there were also junior races with runners as young as four years old took on the mighty Constitution Hill.
Enid Gruffudd helps with the Aberystwyth AC junior section and was amazed at the youngsters’ abilities: “We have a strong junior section at Aberystwyth but it was great to see runners from other clubs and areas outside the town take on the mighty Ras y Consti.
“It is a challenging course for these young people but they showed great skill and determination – I’m sure we may have seen some future Twin Peaks winners there on Sunday.”
The organisers posted: “Thank you to all the runners for turning out to support our local Clwb Athletau Aberystwyth Athletic Club race
“There was great running from all, juniors through to adults and we can celebrate a new female course record by former local and Aber AC junior Ffion Morgan.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit https://aberystwythac.wordpress.com/ or find the club on Facebook.
