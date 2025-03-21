THE Chester 50 mile Ultra race is an event that is as challenging as it sounds.
Starting at 6am, the first 20 miles sees runners following the Shropshire Union Canal path and the well-marked trails through Chester city centre along the North Cheshire Way.
It then progresses onto the Sandstone Trail taking in Delamere Forest, Frodsham and Helsby Hill before finishing the last 4 miles back along the North Cheshire Way and into Ellesmere Port.
With over 600 runners starting the race, 489 finished within the 17 hour cut off time and among them was Aberystwyth Athletic Club’s very own Elaine Rowlands who secured 2nd place in her age category in a fantastic time of 11 hours 36 mins. This earned her a silver medal which she was extremely happy with.
She said: “The weather was very chilly at the start but the day, although cold, was sunny throughout.
“The event was particularly tough going during the mid section with all the hills and muddy fields to cross but I was determined to finish before it got dark.
“I did wear my Welsh buff on the day in support of the Wales rugby team against England but I think I was the more succesful one of the two.
“A well organised event with fantastic checkpoints and plenty of support by the GB Ultras team.”
The Great Welsh Marathon events were recently held in Pembrey with Aber AC represented in the marathon and half marathon events. Toby Driver, in his first ever marathon finished in 4.02.42 with Michelle Totterdell completing the half marathon in a time of 1.57.12.
Toby enjoyed his first 26 miler: “This was a fantastic coastal course out and back from Pembrey Country Park to Llanelli, with stunning views of the Gower coast.
“The weather was fine and sunny, which pleased the 668 runners taking part and I was very pleased with my time although the last five miles were really tough.
“I only started running four years ago, and I think it's testament to all the training sessions, advice and encouragement from Aber AC coaches and colleagues which has got me this far.”
Two Aber AC runners, Theresa Sharland and Shelley Childs competed over the border in the Centurions RC Grand Prix Series recently.
On a flat five mile race across footpaths and trails around Babbs Mill Lake in Kingshurst, Solihull, the pair endured a fast start from the local favourites but soon settled into their respective paces.
Despite enduring a frustrating winter of injuries, the pair are on the comeback trail with Shelley managing to hold onto the 2nd place veteran prize and 7th overall in a time of 31.24 whileTheresa was the 10th lady home in a strong field in a time of 44.58.
Theresa hopes their injury woes are now behind them: “We have both suffered from some very frustrating injuries over the past months and at times it has felt like one step forward, two steps back. Hopefully we can look forward to a summer of running and more great events like this one.”
