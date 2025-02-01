A TALENTED young sportsman from Bala has achieved a remarkable feat by winning a challenging ultra run at the first attempt.
Mechanic Gwion Ellis led home a field of 27 finishers at the 32-mile Sea 2 Summit Offa’s Dyke Ultra Marathon in six hours 31 minutes and 25 seconds not far off Lee Mahon’s course record of 6:09:47 set in 2021.
Starting on the Prestatyn seafront, competitors run along the Offa’s Dyke trail taking in several peaks to the finish point on the summit of Cyrn y Brain above the Horseshoe Pass with over 2,000 metres of elevation gain.
Gwion is no stranger to running having taken up the sport at Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn but his main passion is boxing.
As well as sparring and all the hours spent in the gym, he is well used to clocking up the miles on the roads around Bala to fine tune his fitness levels which, no doubt, helped him to success at the Sea 2 Summit.
The 20-year-old who works at a garage in Corwen said: “It was tough and a serious challenge and I was delighted to take the win.
“Deep down I didn’t think I’d make anything of it, just to take part in the event but once there something took over and I just went for it.
“I’ve only recently started running long distance. I remember running cross country in school.
“I’m a boxer and you have to run a lot in boxing. I fell in love with it and wanted to see how far I could push it.
“I’ve done 50k now but I want to do a 50 mile one and then run a 100 mile.”
Up next for Gwion is the 50-mile Ultra Trail Wales taking in Cader Idris, Barmouth and Rhinog Fach on 21 June which is a true test of physical and mental toughness.
Gwion added: “The day after I completed the 50k, I applied for the 50-mile because I knew I had it in me and I’m looking forward to it.”
Fighting at 71 Kgs he has set his sights on winning the Welsh Championships before turning professional.
“I’m hoping to win the Welsh Championships in April. I’ve had 15 fights and won most of them which is unlikely in the amateurs.
“I want to turn professional and the running’s now become a big thing too so it’s one step at a time and we’ll see how it goes.
“I ran a few marathons last year and I qualified for the Deka Mile Crossfit World Championships but I couldn’t go because it was held in Florida.
“I’m a qualified mechanic but boxing and running are what I want to do.
“I’m hoping to turn pro at the start of 2026 and if I have the backing it makes life much easier.
“It’s come to the point I’m training so much I can’t afford to train like I want.
“I train in Chester once a week and in Wrexham four nights a week and I’m lucky my sponsors help me with that.”
Gwion has thanked his sponsors who have helped him on his journey in the boxing and running world to date - Siop Woody’s, Siop SO58, G E Joinery, Gethin Ellis Coaching, Y Tebot Bach and Alpha Unit Training.
Anyone interested in backing him can contact him on Instagram (gwionellis) or Facebook (@Gwion Ellis).