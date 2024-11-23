THREE runners from Ceredigion were called up for the recent British and Irish Masters Cross Country Championships in Belfast, and had the opportunity to race against top quality opposition from Northern Ireland, Scotland, Ireland and England.
As it happens, all three of the main athletics clubs in Ceredigion were represented this year as well with David Warren from Cardigan Running Club, Owain Schiavone of Aberystwyth Athletic Club and Michael Davies from Sarn Helen Running Club who was winning his first international vest.
The B & I Masters XC International was being held for the 35th time, and hosts races between runners from all five nations in five different year age groups ranging from over 35 to over 80.
The standard is extremely high and this year included world record holders and former Olympians.
Team Ireland dominated at the recent British & Irish Masters Cross Country International, which was staged in Belfast, winning six of the eight women's team events and four of the nine men's events.
Of the Ceredigion contingent, both David Warren and Mike Davies were involved in the third race of the day, the Men’s 50 - 64 which was 8K in distance, with four laps of a tough but dry course.
Warren had a great run finishing 46th overall in a time of 30:28. He was sixth in the M60 category and was comfortably the first scorer in the Welsh M60 team who finished fourth and just outside of the medals.
Mike Davies also had an excellent run on his Welsh debut finishing in 59th position overall in 32:57, and did well to finish as the third and final scorer for the Welsh M55 team who were fifth on the day.
Owain Schiavone was competing at the event for the third successive year and ran in the final international race of the day, the M35 - M49, which was also 8k.
Schiavone had a solid enough run to finish in 28:15 and 60th position overall.
This was good enough to secure a place as third scorer of four in the Welsh M40 team, who unfortunately again finished just outside the medals in fourth position.
An honourable mention as well to Llangwyrfon raised Ifan Lloyd, now based in Swansea but still with close family links with Ceredigion, who was without doubt the star performer of the day for the Welsh team.
Lloyd dominated the 6k M65+ race from start to finish to take the overall win, securing Wales’ only gold medal of the day. Lloyd was also presented with the Dic Evans award for the best Welsh performance of the day.
Mike Davies was proud to pull on the Welsh vest for the first time, and thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
“It’s been an ambition to represent my country for a while, so I was honoured to have the opportunity to do so at last” said the Sarn Helen stalwart, Davies.
“I have to admit it was daunting to be racing in such a high quality field, but it was a brilliant event and I was very happy with my run.
“It was also great to have the company of the other Ceredigion boys and hopefully we’ll see more runners from the county being selected in future.”