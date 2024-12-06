AFTER a gap of 30 years, cross country running returned to Aberystwyth with the most recent meeting of the North Wales Cross Country league being staged in the town. Blaendolau was the hub of the course with added obstacles thrown in to tease the runners in the shape of hay bales and lorry tyres.
The organisation was very much a team effort between Aberystwyth Athletic Club and the University Harriers and all involved were impressed with what was on offer.
Aber AC ladies had a good day’s running securing third place and climbed the table to 8th position overall and with two fixtures to go are confident of climbing a few more places. a few more places. In the men’s event Aber came out on top on the day and move to 2nd overall behind Wrexham, with two events to go.
There was an excellent turnout too from the junior section and a special mention must go to the under 11 boys team who came first on the day and top their league after three fixtures.
Club captain Edd Land was delighted to see cross country returning to Aberystwyth: “Having revived a competing team last season we felt the time was right to aim for a stage this season.
“We worked jointly with the University Harriers in identifying the right course and the feedback we have received has been fantastic.
“Hopefully this is the start of something special and Aberystwyth will once again be a feature on the cross country calendar.”
The Betws y Coed trail races are organised by Mucky Boots, and this gives you an idea of the type of race to expect and the route around the woods and trails in Betws are usually both muddy and hilly and this year was no exception.
The routes start with a two mile climb up into the Gwydir Forest before taking runners around Llyn Elsi. The half marathon then heads off on a seemingly gentle down hill before throwing in a tough climb just over half way before an undulating descent back to the finish line.
Lynwen Huxtable finished in a time of 2.02.08 securing her 2nd place in her age category with Dave Humphreys crossing in 2.16.45 and both Clare Lancaster and Rhian Meredith-Edwards completing the course in 2.56.51. Cara Nisbet also did the 10k canicross with dog Bailey in a time of 1.02.39.
These were milestones for Dave and Clare as it was their final races in their quest to complete races as they celebrated significant birthdays. It was six half marathons to celebrate his 60th for Dave while it was five half marathons to celebrate her 50th for Clare, as she explains: “Having turned 50 I started thinking were there any challenges I could undertake and the five half marathons in my fiftieth year seemed to fit the build – and amazingly I have managed it.
“This trail race is pretty tough especially with the elevation and the conditions underfoot – but it’s still great fun. I was also raising money for Motor Neurone Disease so that really kept me going til the end.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.