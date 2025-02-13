THE North Wales Cross Country League recently held its concluding fixture of the 2024/25 season at Oswestry.
Aberystwyth Athletic Club, in only its second season back competing in this league put out two fantastic teams, men and women, and run the club proud.
The men’s team managed a very strong second position in Division Two, closely behind winners Wrexham, a result which sees both teams promoted to the Premier Division for the 2025/26 league.
The women’s team finished in seventh place out of 17 teams in Division Two, comfortably inside the top half of the table.
In the male masters, Aber AC finished a very impressive fourth place overall (Division 1 and 2 combined) with 197 points, just missing out on Bronze by a mere four points behind Wrexham with 194 points.
In the masters 65+, Aber AC finished in second place and therefore are promoted to Division One for the forthcoming season.
There was also an individual winner’s medal for Owain Schiavone in the M40 category for the season with Edward Land finishing in secondnd place overall in the M45 category.
The juniors certainly made their presence felt, and with consistently strong performances across the season, the Under 11 boys secured top spot winning gold, just one point clear of second place Denbigh Harriers.
Club captain Edd Land could not conceal his delight at the team’s success: “I said last year that the aim was to simply make an AAC presence felt in the first few seasons, so to see the level of success we’ve had is quite extraordinary.
“What’s more pleasing however is to see the growth in interest in these races from all ages.
“Success helps of course and I’m sure we’ll see an even bigger team for the 2025/2026 season. Roll on next year!”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.