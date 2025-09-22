ONE triathlon would be enough for most people but not Aberystwyth Athletic Club’s Elaine Rowlands who took on two triathlons in the space of two weeks.
First up was the 2025 Bala Sprint Triathlon which comprised a 750m swim in Llyn Tegid, a 20km closed-road bike course, and a 5km run.
The iconic event begins with a water start in the famous Llyn Tegid with Aran Fawddwy providing a dramatic backdrop.
After an out and back swim, the athletes head into transition to get ready for the stunning bike section.
They head out of transition on the fast and flat bike route along the western shore of the lake, before cutting through the lowlands of southern Eryri, turning, and heading back towards Bala.
The run continues in a similar vein to the bike, a fast and flat 5km to finish a spectacular race. The perfect route for beginners or a great opportunity for a PB for experienced racers.
The athletes on Sunday, 7 September awoke to a stunning sunrise but this quickly shifted to wind and rain, adding another unnecessary layer of challenge for competitors.
Elaine completed the course in a very respectable time of 1.36.08 ensuring 2nd place in her F60 age group and 31st female out of 75 in total.
She said: “The swim was very challenging due to the strong winds, making the lake very choppy and with many competitors starting at the same time, a lot of water was consumed.
“And then on the bike, strong swirling winds and heavy rain made for difficult racing conditions. So all in all I was very happy with my time on the day.”
There was no time for rest, as a week later, Elaine took part in the 2025 IRONMAN 70.3 at Weymouth, an event that attracts over 2,700 athletes and thousands of spectators to the scenic Dorset coast.
The conditions were again challenging to say the least with rain and strong winds, and the adverse weather meant the sea swim had to be cancelled due to safety concerns.
That still left a 56 mile bike ride followed by a half marathon race, starting with the bike segment from Lodmoor Country Park and finishing with a two-lap run through Weymouth town and along the esplanade.
With an overall time of 5hrs 57mins Elaine was delighted to finish 5th in her F60 age group and 266th female out of 381 in total.
According to Elaine there was disappointment at the swim cancellation, but everyone’s spirits remained high.
She said: “The bike ride, although tough, took in some fantastic scenery as it went through the Dorset countryside and along the Jurassic Coast.
“That was followed by the half marathon run which consisted of two loops through Lodmoor nature reserve and out and back along Weymouth Esplanade, again offering some wonderful landscapes.
“As with Bala the heavy rain and strong winds made the conditions extremely challenging and I did struggle over the last few miles.
“But on reflection I am delighted to have competed both events – and am already planning the next one - maybe.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit https://aberystwythac.wordpress.com/ or find the club on Facebook.
