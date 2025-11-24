PENRHYNCOCH Reserves moved level on 24 points with MMP Central Wales North leaders Lampeter Town after a hard-fought 2-0 win against Bow Street Reserves at Cae Baker on Friday evening.
Eddie Rhodes set them on their way with a goal after just five minutes and they doubled their advantage through Sion James midway through the first half.
Third-placed Bont kept the pressure on with a magnificent 7-0 win at Kerry Reserves on Saturday.
Hat-tricks by Gethin Evans and debutant Ryan Edwards and a well-worked goal by Williams Evans got the job done to close the gap on Lampeter Town and the Roosters to two points.
Llanilar scored five unanswered goals against visitors Aberystwyth Town Development, Efan Wyn Jones (2), Osian Simpson-Jones, Joshua Cann and Sion Evans the scorers.
Fixtures, 29 November: Bont v Caersws Development; Bow Street Reserves v Aberystwyth Town Development; Kerry reserves v Penrhyncoch Reserves; Lampeter Town v Rhayader Town.
