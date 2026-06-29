RAS Dyffryn Aeron 10k is another wonderful event in the Sarn Helen stable which this year was run in beautiful sunshine, writes Deian Creunant.
Held on the day after one of the hottest days on record, the air had cooled somewhat but it was still a wonderfully warm evening in the Aeron valley.
The race itself starts at the new Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron, before going round the grounds of Llanllyr mansion, out towards Talsarn and round to Abermeurig and back into Felinfach to finish.
The good weather obviously drew out the crowds and 110 runners took on the challenge this year with an Aberystwyth Athletic Club trio among them.
Gary Davies secured an excellent 2nd place overall in a time of 36.32 with Ian Evans finishing in 43.44 and Deian Creunant in 51.00.
Gary was very pleased with this 2nd place: “This was a very good turnout in another well organised Sarn Helen race.
“This was my first experience of the new course introduced last year and it’s nice to have a slight downhill at the beginning before you hit the first incline.
“The weather, thankfully had cooled slightly but many thanks to Sarn Helen for putting in two water stops – and the hot dogs and burgers at the end are always very welcome.”
Gary was also in action a few days earlier as the first in the series of this year’s AbeRAStwyth races was held, the fast 5k event which begins and ends at Aberystwyth Football Club.
As you would expect on home turf, there was a strong Aber AC contingent taking part with no less than six from the club featuring in the top 10 – Janos Vranek, Jamie Lloyd, Morgan Roberts-Young, Gary Davies, Llŷr ab Einion and Nathan Robertshaw.
There were also category wins for Janos, Gary, Shan Lawson and Lynwen Huxtable.
However none could match the Newtown Harriers Andrew Davies who came out on top in 15.14, an incredible time considering the heat.
If you think you can do better or just want to join in a great local event there are two more races in the series with the next one to be held on 29th July and you can use the links below to enter: Juniors - https://forms.gle/X2MqJJLMS11Embc19 Seniors - https://shorturl.at/zum8q
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.
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