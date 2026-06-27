ABERYSTWYTH Town FC have announced that club legend Aneurin ‘Freddie’ Thomas has joined Craig Williams' first-team coaching staff ahead of the 2026/27 season.
One of the most respected figures in the club's modern history, Freddie enjoyed an outstanding playing career in Black and Green spanning two decades.
Across three spells at Park Avenue between 1992 and 2012, he made a remarkable 465 first-team appearances, cementing his place as one of Aberystwyth Town's greatest-ever servants.
Between intervening spells with Newtown, Llansantffraid, and Carmarthen Town, he is best known for his time at Park Avenue and served the club with distinction in domestic and European competition.
Throughout his career, he earned a reputation for his commitment, consistency and leadership, becoming one of the most recognisable and respected figures to wear the Black and Green.
Manager Craig Williams said: "We're delighted to welcome Freddie onto the coaching staff. His knowledge of the game, his experience and his connection with this football club are second to none. He's someone who commands enormous respect and will be a fantastic addition to the group as we prepare for the new season."
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