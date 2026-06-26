A delighted Boothman added: “It’s one of the highlights of my year so far, it’s great to do it off the back of a great season so far so it's a great moment. We knew it was going to be hard, and I went out pretty hot in the first lap, just trying to hold on. I always want to do well at the national championships, this is my first elite one, and I’m super happy to be able to pull it off.”