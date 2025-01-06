THE annual Llandysul 10K and 5K races took place on New Year’s Eve with great representation from Sarn Helen Running Club.
The 5K race saw Delyth Crimes running her first race following injury in 27:32 which secured her 1st F55.
Sarah Puetz had a good run in 28:08 with Osian Jones 2nd in the U13 category in 22:49.
The 10K race was an out and back route on country lanes.
Dylan Davies was the first Sarn Helen runner home in 3rd place overall and 1st M35 in 37:50, 3rd M35 was Wyn Thomas in 39:21, Mike Davies claimed 1st M55 in 40:21, Teifion Davies 2nd OM in 41:35, Matthew Walker 43:26, Kevin Jones was 2nd M45 in 44:06, Steven Holmes 45:17, Geraint Blayney 47:15, Ian Williams 50:52, Stephen Kenworthy 57:13.
Eleri Rivers was 3rd female overall and 1st F45 in 47:16, Liz Pugh was 1st F55 in 55:28 followed by Michelle Billing in 55:36, Nia Venville 2nd F35 in 59:34, Ceinwen James 59:41 and Jane Holmes 1:03:21.
Llandeilo also held it’s annual 10 mile New Year’s Eve race with Sarn Helen runners Carwyn Davies and Dan Hooper starting. Dan finished 2nd M50 in 1:08:50 and Carwyn having done a lot of running recently also having a great race in 1:15:49.
The Narberth Night Nobbler is a gruelling 7 mile race, ran in the dark over mixed terrain.
Ollie George was obviously not deterred by the challenge and finished 2nd overall in 54:04, only four seconds behind the winner.
Kevin Jones finished in 1:07:12 and was 2nd M50. Rory Fairhurst 1:11:41, Ian Williams 1:18:38 and Elin Jones 1:40:59.