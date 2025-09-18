TWENTY eight Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club members made their way eastwards towards the English border to compete for the Captain’s Convention Cup at Tewkesbury Park with the weather forecast for the first day not very favourable.
However, apart from a brief shower during the early part of the round conditions were pleasant.
Teams of four was the format for the first day, with the captain Nick Downing’s team Paul Hicks, Gareth Baker, and Simon Bentley winning from the Captain Elect's team with Harri Jones, Stephen Evans, Alun Phillips, and Dafydd Raw-Rees.
Friday was the day of the Convention Cup, an individual Stableford competition.
The Convention Cup with a round of 38 points went to Richard Jones, with Jeff Evans second on 37 points and Gareth Baker third on his convention debut with 35 points.
As well as the main Convention Cup other prizes were played for.
The longest drive was won by Stephen Beresford and closest to the pin was Jeff Evans.
Other prizes were awarded to Brian Middleton for achieving an eagle 3 on the par 5 first hole, and a special mention to Stephen Beresford who mastered the course and went round in level gross 73 a worthy achievement having only played the course for the first time on the previous day.
Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club members were very well looked after by the staff of Tewkesbury Park Hotel and the food on both nights was excellent.
Entertainment on both nights was provided by the talented Stephen Salt singing with his guitar.
A reduced field took to the course on Saturday before returning home.
In teams of threes a rumble was held with the Captain again coming to the fore with Chris Price and Stephen Beresford accompanying him.
The members thanked the captain for organising the three-day event.
