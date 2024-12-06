THE third match of The John H Collins Gwent Cross Country League took place at Blaise Castle, Bristol.
Mother and daughter Hannah and Talia Jones flew the flag for Sarn Helen and were very pleased with their races, Talia had a great run in 15:52 and Hannah crossed the line in 34:27.
Aberystwyth 10K was forced to change its race route this year due to ongoing road maintenance near the harbour.
The race started and finished in the car park next to Aberystwyth football club.
The course took you out past Blaendolau Fields towards the industrial estate and back.
Considering it was officially the first day of winter , weather conditions were warm with a few showers, a flat course with a few muddy areas to navigate made for a great race.
Thirty two of the 545 runners who started represented Sarn Helen with some great times being posted.
Fourth home across the line and 2nd M40 was Dylan Lewis in a superb time of 34:35, Wyn Thonas continuing with his good form finished in 37:29, Carwyn Davies had a great run in 39:08 despite struggling with a hamstring injury half way round.
George Eadon also had a good sub 40 min race in 39:45, Jack Cockburn 40:31, Arwyn Davies 41:57, Matthew Walker 41:10, Rory Fairhurst 42:44, Rhodri Williams 43:14, Kevin Jones 43:52, Steven Holmes 44:35, Tim Rayner 44:55 and 2nd M60, Owen McConochie 45:20, Stephen Kenworthy 47:11, Elliot Howells 48:02, Arwyn Jones one of Sarn Helen’s newest members was 4th M60 in a good time of 54:02, David Casso Davies 55:51 and Geraint Davies 55:57.
Sarn Helen ladies were also out in force with Sara Davies leading the pack home in a fantastic time of 44:03, Eleri Rivers had an amazing run missing out on a PB by a mere two seconds to claim 1st F50 in 44.34, Michelle Billing had a great race in 52.34 closely followed by Liz Pugh in 53:05 to claim 3rd in the F60 category.
Jo Rosiak 53:11, Shelley Enders 53:42, Kerry Irwin Hall 54:01, Emma Nurse 55:32, Ceinwen James was pleased with her PB in 56:13, Kelly Allen 57:24, Jane Holmes ran her 2nd fastest 10K in 57:46, Elle Howells 1:00:52, Corrina Robinson 1:12:23, Julie Grabham also secured herself a PB in 1:14:40 and Claire Morgan-Hall 1:16:20.
Three junior runners competed in the children’s races, Alaw Freeman had a great run and was 3rd in the 9-11 age category, Molly also had a great run in the same category and Osian Jones had a fantastic race to finish 1st in the 13-15 age category.