Sarn Helen ladies were also out in force with Sara Davies leading the pack home in a fantastic time of 44:03, Eleri Rivers had an amazing run missing out on a PB by a mere two seconds to claim 1st F50 in 44.34, Michelle Billing had a great race in 52.34 closely followed by Liz Pugh in 53:05 to claim 3rd in the F60 category.