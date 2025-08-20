CRYMYCH are the only remaining side with a 100% per cent record in the first division of the Costcutter Ceredigion League after they beat a strong Llechryd outfit 4-1 on Tuesday evening.
The visitors broke the deadlock through William Evans on 20 minutes but a Rhodri George brace and a Gethin Evans strike saw the Tegryn team take a 3-1 advantage into the break.
Both sides had opportunities to add to their tally before Sion Vaughan sealed the three points in the closing stages.
Newcastle Emlyn dropped their first points of the campaign, held to a 2-2 draw by visitors Pencader United.
The Kites, who dominated division two last season to clinch promotion, took an early lead through Llywelyn Jones but were pegged back by Samuel Brook before the break.
Pencader restored their lead through last season’s top scorer Bradley Roland before the hour and were on course to pick up their first three points in the top division.
But Bartosz Karperski broke their hearts with a stoppage time equaliser.
Stanley Thomas’ 70th strike was all that separated Cardigan Town against visitors St Dogmaels in a close game that could have gone either way, the hosts now in third place on six points.
Goals by Sion Evans (2) and Steffan Williams saw Felinfach to a comfortable 3-0 win at Llandusyl, the hosts’ hampered by Jack Kluge’s red card on the stroke of half time.
Lewis Chabert and George Colven secured Crannog’s 2-0 win at Maesglas, who were also reduced to 10 men before the break after Louis Harding picked up a second caution.
Division Two
Llecrhyd Reserves edged out Tregaron Turfs in a nine-goal thriller as the Division Two fixtures kicked off on Tuesday evening.
The visiting Turfs took an early lead through Arwel Jones which was cancelled out by Ricky Woods on the stroke of half time.
Goals by Jake Morgan and William Morgan (2) put the hosts in a commanding position before Jay Kenney reduced the arrears on 70 minutes.
Jamie Smith made it 5-2 on 81 minutes but back came Turfs with two stoppage goals by Steffan Lloyd Owens but it was too little too late.
Goals by Dion Deacon Jones (3) and Terry Witts saw Lampeter Town Reserves to a 4-1 win against visitors Ffostrasol Reserves who had taken an early lead through Keane Moore.
The other two games ended in draws.
Felinfach Reserves took an early lead through Rhordri against their Aberaeron counterparts but Dafydd Roberts netted midway through the second half to secure a share of the spoils.
It finished 2-2 at New Quay after visitors Bargod Rangers broke the deadlock after just one minute.
The Parc Arthur hosts rallied with goals by Ross Diamond and Aaron Cullen after the break but Sam Skinner netted an equaliser for Rangers in the closing stages.
