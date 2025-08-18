AFTER being forced to cancel the 2025 edition due to circumstances outside of their control, Saturday 28 March 2026 will see the return of one of the UK’s premier gravel rallies, as the Get Jerky Rally North Wales once again takes centre stage in Welshpool.
Organised by Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire Car Club, the 2026 event will continue to build on the success of its new format introduced in recent years.
Thanks to the unwavering support from title sponsor Trailhead Fine Foods and its flagship brand Get Jerky, the rally will remain based in Welshpool Livestock Sales, offering a modern HQ with superb facilities .
With the after-effects of Storm Darragh still evident on the Natural Resources Wales land earlier this year, the event and several other scheduled stage rallies were cancelled due to access restrictions.
However, following a recent meeting with Rally 4 Wales, event organisers have been given the green light to plan for March 2026.
This positive meeting also led to the rally being granted permission to utilise some new forestry in 2026, further enhancing the top-quality offering for competitors and rally fans alike.
The rally will feature approximately 45 miles of competitive action across some of Wales’ most iconic gravel stages, with a revised route currently being finalised.
Stages synonymous with world-class rallying have been included in the past such as Dyfi and Dyfnant, and all options are under consideration once again, promising a challenging and rewarding test for all crews.
“We’re proud to see the Get Jerky Rally North Wales continue to go from strength to strength,” said Guy Weaver, chairman of the organising club WSSCC.
“Our sponsors and partners have played a key role in ensuring the rally not only survives but thrives. Welshpool is the perfect home for us, and we’re excited to build on our foundations with another high-quality edition in 2026.”
