BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United made it two wins out of three in the MMP Central Wales League North local derby against Dolgellau Reserves on Tuesday evening.
The Magpies took an early lead through Sion Williams when the ball rebounded off the post after good pressure in the box, the Barmouth player quicker to the ball than Dol Keeper Darren Edwards to open the scoring.
The visitors had to wait until the 72nd minute for their next goal, Leo Green allowed too much time to fire past Andrews after latching on to a far-post cross by Williams.
The points were in the bag when Ieuan Brooks fired in a third on 82 minutes after the Cae Marian hosts failed to clear the danger.
Early leaders Waterloo Rovers maintained their unbeaten run with a 3-1 victory against visitors Llanfyllin Town.
Henry Watkins, Thomas Ellis and Williams Thomas fires the hosts into a 3-0 goal lead, William Davies with the reply.
Welshpool Town trail the leaders by a point after two stoppage time goals snatched victory from hosts Four Crosses who had taken the lead through Lewis Birch on 83 minutes in what was a very close game.
A hat-trick by Joshua Harttick and a Ger Jones strike saw Carno to a 4-0 win at Abermule whilst Llansantffraid Village netted six unanswered goals against visitors Dyffryn Banw, Callum Wilson leading the way with a hat-trick with support by Jaime Neto, Oscar Herd and Hagi Drammeh.
Berriew also scored six goals at Montgomery Town - Joe Haycock (2), Tom Davies, George Davies, Richard Davies and Jake Meredith. Reo Owen netted a consolation for the home side.
Bishops Castle Town shaded a close encounter against visitors Forden United whose Jake O’Donnell missed a 10th minute penalty.
Flynn Morris gave Castle the lead moments later before O’Donnell made amends with an equaliser just after the hour mark.
With time running out, Niall Thomas had the final say with the winner with seven minutes remaining.
