LLANDAFF Fields, Cardiff was the venue for the 121st Welsh Cross Country Championships.
Three Sarn Helen Runners made the journey down to the capital and achieved great times.
Ollie George competing in the senior event finished in 42nd position out of 169 in a strong, quality field of runners in 36:42 with Geraint Thomas also in the senior race finishing in 47:26.
Talia Jones finished 15th in the U15 race in 17:04.
The British Masters Indoor Pentathlon Championships were also held in Cardiff at the National Indoor Athletics Centre.
Nigel Leeming was 5th in the 60-65 Age Category.
Alix Arndt finished 3rd in the 45-49 category in the Pentathlon event gaining a British Bronze Medal.
In conjunction with the Pentathlon event were Individual Welsh Open Events, Alix won the gold medal in both the 60 and 200 metre races.
The Team Pursuits is a much anticipated relay event that all Sarn Helen runners look forward.
Covering a distance of approximately 6.8 miles the race started and finished at Maenclochog Village Hall taking runners along country lanes to complete a circular loop.
A challenging route in parts and this year the race organisers chose to add an additional hill to further the excitement already felt.
This was yet another successful day for Sarn Helen Running Club with three of the six teams entered picking up category awards.
Overall team winners were Rowntree Randoms comprising of Dan Hooper 44:13, Simon Hall 43:23, Dylan Davies 45:00, Dylan Lewis 39:45 and Rhodri Williams 42:46.
Claiming victory in the veteran category and 6th overall were the Rhubarb & Custard Team consisting of George Eadon 47:48, Jack Cockburn 46:43, Kevin Jones 49:03, Glyn Price 50:49 and Mike Davies 45:48.
Liquorice Allsorts were 2nd in the mixed team category and 7th overall, Nicola Williams 50:34, Geth Ap Phylip 50:19, Emma Palfrey 49:30, Wyn Thomas 48:06 and Wyn Evans 45:01.
Lindt Choc Balls were 10th in the open category and 21st overall, Huw Price 58:29, Ben Hall 62:13, Mathew Birkett 54:51, Carwyn Davies 50:19 and Arwyn Davies 53:33.
Cadbury’s Roses were the 6th veteran team to finish and were 27th overall, Tony Hall 65:43, Jamie Puetz 74:29, Simon Reed 61:07, Michael Tarling 50:32 and Ian Williams 54:19.
Finally, the ladies team were 4th and 28th overall, Pamela Carter 66:12, Sarah Puetz 70:32, Delyth Crimes 59:52, Michelle Billing 65:12 and Polly Summers 45:49.
