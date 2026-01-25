NEWCASTLE Emlyn strengthened their position at the top of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One with a solid 2–0 victory over Cardigan Town on Saturday.
The scoreline flattered the visitors, as Emlyn created — and missed — several clear chances, but first‑half strikes from John Seeley and Dorian Davies were enough to secure all three points and maintain their two‑point cushion over Felinfach.
Felinfach kept the pressure on with a clinical 5–1 win at home to Llandysul.
Rhys Jon James opened the scoring after 10 minutes, before late first‑half goals from Josh Davies and Osian Kersey put the hosts firmly in control.
James added his second on 58 minutes, though Llandysul responded almost immediately through Connor Timms. Davies then completed his brace on 63 minutes to round off an impressive team display.
In Division Two, Lampeter Town Reserves continued their dominant campaign with a comprehensive win over Bargod Rangers, the only fixture played in the division. The league leaders, who dropped points for the first time last week, now sit 13 points clear of New Quay.
Sixteen‑year‑old Louie Jones put Lampeter ahead after 18 minutes, assisted by Bryn Jones, before Luke Lovell doubled the lead following good work from Hugo Alberski‑Douglas. A well‑struck penalty from Terry Witts in first‑half stoppage time made it 3–0.
After the break, veteran Daniel Evans added a fourth on 50 minutes, linking neatly with Owen Rowcliffe, and substitute Gethin Davies made it 5–0 on the hour. Third‑placed Bargod managed a late consolation through Jac Griffiths on 78 minutes but were well beaten overall.
Saturday’s fixtures Division One: Llanboidy v Felinfach; Llandysul v Pencader United; Maesglas v Crymych; Newcastle Emlyn v Llechryd; St Dogmaels v Cardigan Town. Division Two: Tregaron Turfs Reserves v Aberporth; Bargod Rangers v Maesglas Reserves; Felinfach Reserves v Aberaeron; Llechryd Reserves v Ffostrasol Reserves. Division Three: Cardigan Town Reserves v St Dogmaels Reserves; Crymych Reserves v Llanboidy Reserves; Dewi Stars v Crannog Reserves; Pencader Reserves v Felinfach 3rds.
