MARCH is officially the start of spring, and the weather reflected a change in the seasons for the hundreds of runners who took part in the popular Rhayader Round the Lakes races.
As usual there were 30km and 10km races on offer and that was enough to tempt a few of Aberystwyth Athletic Club’s finest to tackle the course.
Dave Powell led the Aber team home in a time of 2.32.30 and won his age category in the process.
Dan Back was next in 2.43.25 with partner Lyndsey Wheeler hot on his heels in a time of 2.43.59 and Toby Driver finishing in 2.50.15.
Kevin Holland secured second place in his age category in 2.51.08 with Chelsey Morris finishing in 3.14.47, Mark Bloomfield in 3.24.36 and Adam Cowdrey crossing the line in 3.57.03.
With over 600 taking part Dave Powell was very happy secure a category win: “This is a tough race but hugely popular since it started in the mid 1980s.
“It is very challenging but incredibly scenic if you have a chance to enjoy the views. It is a wonderfully organised event on our doorstep that makes the most of what the Elan valley has to offer and I was very happy to come away with a category win in a strong field of runners.”
There were also two Aber AC representatives in the 10k race with Gary Wyn Davies coming in 4th overall in a time of 37.23 and Lynwen Huxtable coming second in her age category in a time of 48.28.
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.
