RHAYADER Round The Lakes 30km is a challenging route that takes runners through the picturesque countryside of the Elan Valley over one of the most scenic courses in the British Isles.
Sarn Helen runners have picked up notable awards at this event in the past and this year was no exception.
Polly Summers flew around the course in a magnificent time of 2:05:26 to finish as 1st female.
Rhodri Williams just missed the sub two hours by seconds to finish in 2:00:08, Simon Hall had a superb run and was 2nd M45 in 2:02:14 whilst Mike Davies had a stunning five-minute PB to finish in 2:07:17 claiming 2nd M55.
The Great Welsh Marathon Event comprises of a Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K races.
Sarn Helen had representation in all three distances. Taking on the marathon were Matthew Clarke and Carwyn Davies. Matt was 6th M45 in s great time of 3:11:52 whilst Carwyn finished in 3:47:43.
Nine runners took on the half marathon. Nigel Davies had a fantastic run following a lengthy injury to finish in 1:29:03, Kevin Jones also had a great run in 1:29:52, Michael Tarling 1:38:14, Simon Reed 1:50:51, Johnathan Price 1:51:26, Nathan De Pablo 1:54:24, Roxie Thomas 1:56:11, Emma Richards 2:06:53 and Sarah Puetz 2:09:16.
Dylan Davies was one of four runners to take on the 10K and finished in an impressive time of 35:17 to secure 1st M45.
Dylan Lewis had an equally great run to finish in 35:21 and was 1st M40, Rhodri Williams having run The Rhayader 30K the previous day finished in 39:58 and was there to support his wife Nicola who had a superb race to finish 2nd female overall and 1st Senior Female in 40:02.
